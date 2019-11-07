Body of missing Scottish woman Jacqueline Ullmer found in River Spey

Have your say

The body of a missing Scottish woman has been found in the River Spey, two months after her disappearance.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 61, from Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands, went missing on August 31.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 61, from Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands, went missing on August 31.

Mountain rescuers, a coastguard helicopter and police divers were involved in the effort to find her.

Her family have been informed.

Detective inspector Donnie MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those who've assisted us in this extensive inquiry."

READ MORE - 'She's just a normal mum' Prince Harry and Meghan share details of life with baby Archie



READ MORE - Scottish tourist 'eaten by shark' as severed hand found inside beast on Reunion Island