Body found in search for man missing on Ben Lui

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on Ben Lui.

By Emma Lawson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, went missing on Thursday April 6.

Police believe he set off from the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum, Stirlingshire, at 8am.

He reached the summit of Ben Oss around 1.15pm that day, officers said.

Mr Monroe then went on to the summit of Ben Lui, reaching it around 3pm, then along the ridge to Ben A’Chleibh at around 4pm.

Police Scotland said 11am on Thursday April 13, the body of a man was found in the Tyndrum area.

The force said while formal identification is still to take place, Mr Monroe’s family have been informed.

