A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on Ben Lui.

Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, went missing on Thursday April 6.

Police believe he set off from the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum, Stirlingshire, at 8am.

He reached the summit of Ben Oss around 1.15pm that day, officers said.

Mr Monroe then went on to the summit of Ben Lui, reaching it around 3pm, then along the ridge to Ben A’Chleibh at around 4pm.

Police Scotland said 11am on Thursday April 13, the body of a man was found in the Tyndrum area.