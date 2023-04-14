Boddam Community Council will fold unless new members sign up

Boddam Community Council has issued a stark warning to residents regarding its future.

The community council says it will no longer be able to meet unless new members sign up.

The community council has been involved with a host of projects aimed at benefiting the area over the years, including Christmas Lighting, litter picking, installing new benches, planting trees and wild flowers and supporting the creation of the Boddam Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they fear projects like these will no longer take place as they see their numbers drop.

​Boddam Community Council needs more members to help improve the village.

Community council member Barry Looker said: "We have been a bit unfortunate over the past few years as membership declined for a number of reasons.

"Now, we don’t have enough members to have meetings and so we are being supported by the Buchan Area team to recruit new members.

"The Community Council has a healthy budget to fund projects, so if anyone can spare some time to make the village a better place, we would love to hear from them.”

The existing members are encouraging local people to come along to an Open Day to find out more about what community councillors do and how people can become involved in making Boddam a better place to live and work.

The drop-in session at Boddam Library on Thursday, April 20, from 4pm to 7pm will also be an opportunity to go along and look at some of the successful community projects delivered over recent years and to enjoy a chat over tea, coffees and a fine piece supplied by local baker Kayla’s bakes.

Diane Tait of Buchan Development Partnership who are hosting the event said: “Many community councils struggle to get new members because people are uncertain what being a community councillor involves.

"They think they have nothing to offer or becoming involved might be too much work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the open day we hope to reassure anyone interested that you don’t have to take on a specific role or have certain skills to become involved.

"The only essential is a desire to work with the other community councillors to make things happen in your community.”

If you are interested in finding out more but can’t attend the Open Day, you can find out more about Community Councils https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/community-councils/

You can also access a nomination form on Aberdeenshire council’s website https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/community-councils/cc-election/buchan-elections/

Meanwhile, the existing councillors are aware of the problem with recycling bins blowing over on windy days, so they have requested a supply of wheelie bin straps from Aberdeenshire Council.