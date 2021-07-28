Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul star in hospital after collapsing on set of Breaking Bad spin off

The actor was taken to hospital on Tuesday and remained there overnight, it has been reported by celebrity news site TMZ and Reuters.

What happened to Bob Odenkirk?

Odenkirk, 58, was filming for the sixth and final series of the hit AMC series, Better Call Saul, when he collapsed on Tuesday.

The cause of his collapse has yet to be confirmed.

Reports that he had been hospitalised initially published by celebrity news site TMZ were later confirmed to the Associated Press and Reuters news agencies.

Odenkirk’s representatives have yet to comment on his hospitalisation.

A number of his co-stars and friends from the acting world have voiced support for Odenkirk following reports of his hospitalisation.

Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-star, Michael McKean, Tweeted his support, writing: “Sending huge love to our @MrBobOdenkirk. You got this brother.”

Actor Sterling K Brown described Odenkirk as an “exceptional human being” and wished him a “speedy and full recovery”.

Comedian Tim Heidecker wrote: “Let’s all please keep our Godfather @mrbobodenkirk in our thoughts tonight as it appears he’s in the hospital! Love you bob!”

Who is Bob Odenkirk?

Odenkirk is a 58-year old Emmy-winning actor and comedy writer, best known for his leading role in the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who uses the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

McGill originally appeared in a relatively small role in the hit series Breaking Bad.

The show explores the character’s backstory, with the events depicted taking place before Breaking Bad.

The show is highly regarded by critics and audiences, and Odenkirk has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role.

Odenkirk recently starred in his first feature-length film, action thriller Nobody which has been well-received.

Prior to taking on these roles Odenkirk was best known as a comedy writer.

He has previously won two Emmys for his writing on late night shows in the US, including Saturday Night Live.

His breakthrough role came alongside David Cross on a comedy sketch show, Mr Show with Bob and David, co-created by the pair, which aired on HBO during the mid to late 90s.

