Blondie postpone Glasgow gig until 2022 and add Johnny Marr as special guest

Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie. Photo: Jane Barlow.

Debbie Harry and co were due to arrive in the UK next month for a string of dates that would have seen them playing the SSE Hydro on November 20.

The gig will now take place on April 22, 2022.

American-Scottish alternative rockers Garbage were due to appear as special guests on the November dates, but have been forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

The former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will replace Shirley Manson and co at next year's shows.

In a statement, Blondie singer Harry said: “Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long-overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr.”

Drummer Clem Burke added: “We’re happy to continue our relationship with Johnny that began with his contribution to our last album, Pollinator.”

Blondie's 2022 UK gig dates:

Friday 22 April – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 24 April – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Tuesday 26 April – O2 Arena, London

Thursday 28 April – Brighton Centre

Friday 29 April – Bonus Arena, Hull

Sunday 1 May – AO Arena, Manchester

Monday 2 May – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Wednesday 4 May – first direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday 5 May – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 7 May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

