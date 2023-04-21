Blaze is looking for his forever home

A loveable wee dog is currently on the lookout for a forever home.

Blaze is a Border Collie looking for a home of his own.

He is currently being cared for by the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak.

Blaze is an older gent at nine years old, but in typical border collie style, still has plenty of energy.

​Can you give a home to this loveable Collie Blaze?

He loves nothing more than long walks, playing with his toys and long sessions of fetch.

He is a very affectionate dog and also enjoys down time to snuggle up next to you on the couch.

Blaze has not been socialised with other dogs very much so his new owner will have to work with him to improve his manners using some positive reinforcement training.

The Society thinks that Blaze would be best suited to a family where he is the only animal in the household.

Blaze has also shown signs of separation anxiety so his new owner would preferably have experience of owning dogs with this behaviour.

If you can give Blaze his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website: https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/10570-blaze