Birthing pools in Inverurie to re-open

The birthing pools will be available again from Monday, January 29.

Associate Director of Midwifery for NHS Grampian, Katie Colville explains: “We are now in the process of providing all team members with refresher training on supporting water births and will be able to offer the use of the pools to families from Monday 29 January.

“As caring professionals we’re keen to offer the use of birthing pools to women across Grampian and we recognise how valued these are as a choice for women in their birthing plans. We are grateful to a number of partners for their extensive work alongside our own teams to trial various mitigation measures over an extended period of time to address complex water quality issues. This has included a significant programme of repair works and we now have a working solution.

“Birthing pool facilities also remain available at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and at Peterhead Maternity Unit. With five birthing pools now available across Grampian, teams are happy to support families from any local area who may wish to use these facilities. Teams are also more than happy to support families exploring the option of hiring a pool themselves when women are planning to birth at home.”

At this time, work continues to explore the infrastructure issues within the birthing pool room in the Midwives Unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Anyone with concerns about their options for place of birth is encouraged to discuss these with their midwife.