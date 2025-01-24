Billionaire Rich List 2025: Here are the 10 richest men in the world - Elon Musk net worth

1 . Elon Musk

The world's richest man - by quite some distance - is Tesla and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark, showing no signs of slowing down. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time and has seen him become Trumps de facto deputy. He's currently worth $426 billion. | Getty Images