Bervie Church to open warm hub this winter

A north-east church will receive a share of council cash to help set up a warm hub in its community this winter.

The warm hub will be located in the hall next to Bervie Church.

Arbuthnot, Bervie and Kinneff Church applied to the Aberdeenshire Charities Trust (ACT2) seeking £1,000.

The application was considered by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee on Tuesday last week.

Funding will be used to cover additional heating costs, food and activities.

Some cash may also be set aside to buy hats, gloves and socks.

The church carried out engagement on Facebook and the results indicated that out of the 123 responses, 35% stated that they would have to choose between food and heat this winter. And 41 per cent indicated that they would use the hall to stay warm and 29 per cent confirmed they would welcome a hot meal.

Minister Andrew Morrison addressed the committee.

He said: “Like everyone else the people of our church have been concerned about the rising costs of all of our budgets. We know that many in our area will struggle this winter.

“We are thankful for the Government bringing in some extra funding for those who will struggle the most but we recognise that nonetheless many people will still struggle despite the extra help.”

The Bervie warm hub will initially open for a few hours a week to see how popular it is and to see if any improvements can be made going forward. It will mainly be a place where people can be warm but the church will serve tea, coffee, cake, soup and bread.

Anyone going along can take part in activities the church has planned or bring along their own hobbies such as knitting. Those with mobile phones will be welcome to the charge them in the warm hub.

Meanwhile the hall has a sofa room with a TV should people want to head along and watch something.

Rev. Morrison added: “As a parish church committed to our local area as we have been for hundreds of years, we want to serve local people and be there to provide them with this hospitality and friendship this winter.”