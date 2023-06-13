Bennachie Spirits soar with sales of limited edition gin

As part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of conservation charity the Bailies of Bennachie a one-off batch of gin has been distilled by local company Little Brown Dog.

Members of the Bailies did a taste test to produce a unique recipe using botanicals from the hill. The resulting gin has been produced using gorse, heather, blaeberries, lingonberries and wild raspberries, all foraged from the slopes of Bennachie.

The Chair of the Bailies, Peter Stock said: “We are delighted to work with Little Brown Dog to mark our golden anniversary with this special edition gin. The bottle labels feature the Bailies logo and are a special commemoration of the work of the Bailies over the last 50 years. This would make a fantastic gift for anyone who loves the hill. It proved very popular at our recent celebration event at Inverurie Town Hall.”

Andrew Smith from Little Brown Dog said: “Most of our marketing materials feature Bennachie in the background, it is the most prominent hill in Aberdeenshire. We walk there, ride our bikes there and forage there, we really wanted to give something back so working with the Bailies to develop the recipe and ensure what we foraged was sustainable, we produced a Bennachie Edition of our Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin.”

£5 from the sale of every bottle goes directly to The Bailies of Bennachie, to keep the footpaths in good fettle, preserve the flora and fauna and teach us more about the history of Bennachie.