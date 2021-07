Ben Cruachan: WATCH Mountain Rescue assist walker seriously injured near the summit of Argyll and Bute munro

The Oban Mountain Rescue Team were called out to aid the fallen and injured walker near the summit of Ben Cruachan.

The walker was transported down the mountain by a rescue helicopter and taken to hospital with the assistance of Police Scotland.

In an online statement, the Oban Mountain Rescue Team posted a video showing the helicopter and added: “We wish the casualty a quick recovery.

