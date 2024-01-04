BEM honour for Sandy
Alexander (Sandy) Ritchie of Hatton is also a trustee of New Deer Community Association and was awarded the medal for voluntary services to cultural heritage and to the community in north-east Scotland.
A self-employed joiner and painter decorator, Sandy (92), ran a flourishing local business. He was also a respected undertaker throughout Aberdeenshire for many years.
His knowledge of the area and its people is encyclopaedic in its scope, and the vastness of his archive demonstrates his effort and enthuisasm. To promote local heritage and language, he regularly visited primary schools and addressed community groups. In support of these interests, he organised many fundraising activities and events.
Born and brought up in the area, he made it his mission to preserve the minute detail of village life, its history, the people, the properties, the events, and the local dialect. A founder member of Buchan Heritage Society (BHS), he played a key role in establishing the Book of Deer Project, which successfully brought this priceless book to public display in Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2022.
In his younger days, he was instrumental in starting New Deer Wheelers’ Club and was one of the original instigators of galas in New Deer.
For over 50 years, he has given freely of his time to benefit New Deer and its wider community, promoting the rich cultural heritage of the north-east.