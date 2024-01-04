BEM honour for Sandy

A founder member of Buchan Heritage Society has been awarded a BEM in the King’s New Year’s Honours.

Alexander (Sandy) Ritchie of Hatton is also a trustee of New Deer Community Association and was awarded the medal for voluntary services to cultural heritage and to the community in north-east Scotland.

A self-employed joiner and painter decorator, Sandy (92), ran a flourishing local business. He was also a respected undertaker throughout Aberdeenshire for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His knowledge of the area and its people is encyclopaedic in its scope, and the vastness of his archive demonstrates his effort and enthuisasm. To promote local heritage and language, he regularly visited primary schools and addressed community groups. In support of these interests, he organised many fundraising activities and events.

Doric Verse judge Jim Stott with stewards Flora Daniel and Sandy Ritchie

Born and brought up in the area, he made it his mission to preserve the minute detail of village life, its history, the people, the properties, the events, and the local dialect. A founder member of Buchan Heritage Society (BHS), he played a key role in establishing the Book of Deer Project, which successfully brought this priceless book to public display in Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2022.

In his younger days, he was instrumental in starting New Deer Wheelers’ Club and was one of the original instigators of galas in New Deer.