Befriend a Child is looking for volunteer befrienders and mentors to help ease growing waitlist

Befriend a Child are looking for befrienders and mentors to help ease growing waitlist

In the wake of COVID-19, more children and young people are in need of a befriender or mentor, and the charity is committed to ensuring it can support those most in need in the local community.

Each week the charity sees an increase in referrals submitted from social work, education and health care providers.

They are now looking for kind, caring and reliable people to bring fun, positivity, and new experiences to the lives of young people across the city and Shire.

Jean Gordon, Head of Operations, Befriend a Child, said: “Currently we have 54 children waiting for a befriender or mentor, and we’d love to get them matched and start making a real difference to the children’s lives.

"If you are kind, compassionate and empathetic then you could be the person to be matched with one of our children on the waiting list.”

Children like Daniel who is one of 8 siblings and has experienced inconsistent care and parenting throughout his short life.

Daniel spent a year in a foster placement with his two brothers and is in desperate need of a positive 1:1 adult role model.

Befrienders meet with their young people for a few hours each month, these outings help increase their self-esteem and confidence and gives them experiences they may be unable to have otherwise.

Many of the children and young people enjoy visits to the beach, the cinema, walks in the park whilst helping them learn new skills, build their confidence, improving their wellbeing but most of all they enjoy having 1:1 time with a befriender.

Befriend a Child provides all volunteers with full training and support, so volunteers don’t need to have any previous experiences working with children.

Expenses are also paid on a monthly basis.