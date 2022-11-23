Beautiful solid gold Banchory Bangle could be yours for £1

There is still time for people to buy a raffle ticket and be in with a chance of owning the 45th Banchory Bangle.

The annual bangle raffle has been raising funds for Children 1st since 1976.

Acclaimed jeweller and designer Dr Malcolm Appleby MBE FRSE designs a new bangle every year from recycled gold and silver.

His efforts and people’s enthusiasm for the bangle have greatly impacted Children 1st’s work in the northeast: the raffle has raised £184,000 over the years.

The first prize is a bespoke bangle made from 18ct yellow gold, plus a copy in silver.

The second prize is a copy of the bangle in silver and the third prize is the bangle in bronze.

Raffle tickets cost just £1 and are available online or at Taylor’s of Banchory.

Dr Malcolm Appleby says nature is always an inspiration for the Banchory Bangle.

He explained: “Although the design for the Banchory Bangle changes every year, it’s always inspired by nature.

“This year I decided to celebrate the birch tree, which was once predominant in Deeside.

“Along the lengths of the bangle are branches of birch folding inwards and interlacing.

“There’s a song thrush singing merrily at the top of the tree, and there is a speckled wood butterfly, which we’re finding in Deeside now.

"There’s also a recently arrived nuthatch running down the trunk.

“I always engage the inside of the gold bangle with the year in question, but this year I’ve added a little extra.

"There are some chanterelle mushrooms, which rely on birch woodlands to survive while also nurturing them. It’s a little touch that shows biodiversity.”

When asked why he chose to support Children 1st, Malcolm said: “Well, I was a child myself once!

“One Christmas my father wasn’t terribly well and was off work, my mother worked nonstop to support the family. Various charities gave us all sorts of wonderful things for Christmas - logs for the fire, toys and a food hamper.

"I’ve never forgotten that. This is a way of paying back.”

“The Banchory Bangle has become a wonderful tradition that’s made possible with the support of people in Banchory and around the world, as well as our sponsors. I’m sure this year’s Banchory Bangle will find a great home.”

Jane Grieve from the Children 1st Deeside Committee said: “Malcolm’s bracelets are truly beautiful, and there’s something rather lovely about them being made from recycled gold and silver.

“I hope as many people as possible buy a raffle ticket in the time left and put themselves in the running to win this stunning creation.

“The money raised goes towards supporting children and families who are facing really challenging circumstances this winter.

"It’s more than a one-off donation or gift, these families can access ongoing financial and emotional support and much more from Children 1st.”

Tickets are available to buy online at www.children1st.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/banchorybangle/ or at Taylor’s of Banchory.