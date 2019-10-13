BBC Scotland presenter Judith Ralston swears after fluffing weather report

Have your say

BBC Scotland's Judith Ralston said the F-word during a live weather report on The Seven news show after muddling up her part.

Scottish weather presenter Judith Ralston swore on last night's Seven Days review programme after forgetting part of her report.

The BBC Scotland presenter was quick to apologise for saying the F-word before her sound was cut.

Afterwards, the programme's main presenter Nick Sheridan also offered an apology for what was said.

Ms Ralston started the report confidently by talking about the good weather Scotland was enjoying.

But when she muddled up the next part of the report, she exclaimed: "Oh f***, sorry. I forgot the pressure chart. Sorry."

The weather presenter's sound was cut as she composed herself before starting again.