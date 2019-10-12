BBC Scotland presenter hits back after being told to 'speak proper accented English'

A BBC Scotland presenter has defended himself after being told to 'speak proper accented English' on Twitter.

Glaswegian Martin Patience, BBC's Middle East Correspondent, told an irate Twitter user: "Look pal, in Glasgow I'm considered posh."

He hit back after @Oldblackbeard1 blasted: "Can anyone understand what this reporter is saying as I am struggling. He needs to speak better accented English I think, more middle class if you know what I mean."

Another Twitter user added: "It used to be Queen's English, BBC English and the dialects."

But the BBC reporter was having none of it, replying: "Last time I checked the BBC was created by a man ... drumroll please ... from Glasgow!"

Twitter users defended Martin in their droves.

@brianwilsonjerk wrote: "Martin Patience is a very clear speaker. I am from Scotland and was trying to find out where his accent came from."

@Mark_Leggatt joked: "Better accented English? That could only be achieved if he had been born in Dundee."

