Bargain hunters flock to Edinburgh charity shop’s ‘legendary’ January sale

Customers queue outside the Shelter Scotland charity shop in Edinburgh's Stockbridge. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A signed, first edition Harry Potter book and designer clothes are among the items sold in a charity shop’s “almost legendary” January sale.

Shoppers queued up outside the Shelter Scotland store in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, from 7am on Wednesday for the event, which has been running since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designer brands on offer included Armani, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Ralph Lauren, while homeware enthusiasts browsed vintage coffee sets, tea sets, and Portmeirion chinaware.

Books on sale included a signed, first edition first impression of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, priced at £400 and a first edition of The War of the Worlds by HG Wells, selling for £600.

The Harry Potter book and a signed first edition, 10th impression of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, priced at £200, quickly sold and the event raised £3,500 in the first hour alone.

Shelter Scotland Stockbridge shop manager, Peter Jew, described the sale as an “almost legendary event in Edinburgh”.

He said: “This is a chance to showcase and celebrate our donations and we’re immensely grateful to everyone who contributed.

“This year, we have a truly magnificent selection on offer, this is a great opportunity to grab something special while supporting Shelter Scotland in the fight against the housing emergency.”

Shelter Scotland said that there are more than 9,500 children in Scotland with nowhere to call home this winter.