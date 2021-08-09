A 17-year-old girl was attacked by a man at Barcraigs Reservoir in Renfrewshire at around 8pm on Saturday (Photo: Google Maps).

The teenager was attacked by the man at Barcraigs Reservoir in Renfrewshire at around 8pm on Saturday.

She was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment to a facial injury before being released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, bald, with a heavy build.

He was wearing a red Lacoste baseball cap and red shorts and was with two other men who had fishing equipment with them.

Police say said enquiries are ongoing following the incident.

Officers have launched an appeal and have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the male suspect to contact them.

Detective Constable Laura Sokolov, of Paisley CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the girl involved and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident who witnessed the assault or to anyone who may recognise the description of the male to contact police via 101 and quoting incident number 3704 of Saturday 24th July 2021.”

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.