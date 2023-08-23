Bank confirms talks over community banker sites in Ballater and Braemar

Aberdeenshire towns at risk of becoming a “banking desert” will see the creation of a community banker model.

The Ballater and Braemar branches of Bank of Scotland will close in October.

Bank of Scotland's (BOS) branches in Ballater and Braemar branches will close in October, with the adoption of online banking blamed for low footfall.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has been in talks with various banking providers over the retention of vital services.

While the LINK cash network is unable to open a so-called “banking hub” on Royal Deeside due to regulatory restrictions, BOS chiefs this week confirmed to the MP they are in talks to take over locations in both Ballater and Braemar.

This will see town halls or community buildings taken over by customer representatives.

In the coming weeks, the bank will contact local businesses to ask what kind of services they need most, and on which days.

While expressing regret the branches are closing, Mr Bowie said Bank of Scotland's move is the best response yet from the high street banks to retain services.

But he has asked local businesses, charities and customers to speak up about their needs so local provision can match what is needed.

He said: “I would like to thank BOS for this commitment to retain services in Ballater and Braemar, which are at risk of becoming a banking desert.

“Since becoming an MP I have fought any erosion of local service with a number of high street banks.

“Although online banking and electronic transactions are held up as the reason why branches are closing, clearing out of a rural town makes things harder for older people, those on lower incomes and anyone who can’t access or afford doing things digitally.

“Local businesses and charities, such as those on Royal Deeside, also need in-person cash deposits and withdrawals. So I would ask people to look out for contact from the bank and respond as fully as possible.”

It was announced earlier this year that eight banking hubs have opened in towns across the UK, with more of them on the way.