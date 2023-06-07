Bank blow for Braemar and Ballater

Bank of Scotland branches in both Ballater and Braemar are set to close later this year.

Ballater will be closing on October 11 with Braemar closing a few days later on October 17.

The drop in the number of customers using the bank is behind the closures.

There are 32,000 customers in the constituency and only 69 people are using the Ballater branch. In Braemar, the number is 11.

Bank of Scotland said it had to respond to this changing behaviour.

A spokesman said: “Our customers are increasingly using online and mobile banking to manage their money. We have over 20 million digital users and visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 73pc over the last five years.

"We recognise our branches will continue to be important to some of our customers, alongside banking services available in the Post Office, and telephone, mobile and online banking services.

“All customers who regularly use this branch will receive a letter with details of alternative ways to bank with us. We will also try and speak to our vulnerable customers, either in the branch or over the phone, and discuss how else we may be able to help.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said it was blow for both villages.

He said: “This is a massive blow for Braemar and Ballater and represents a backwards step for Bank of Scotland’s customer services in Deeside.

“I am asking for a meeting with the chief executive to discuss the reasons and methodology used to make this decision, which will mean personal and business banking customers are going to have to travel between 22 and 37 miles to access a branch.

“Older residents, charity account holders and people relying on rural bus services will be among those most inconvenienced.

“I urge BoS to reconsider this wrongheaded approach.

"Personal banking has been eroding across the North East for years, to the point where even basic banking is under threat in many high streets.