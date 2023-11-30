Banff and Buchan ‘pushed to very back of the queue’ after it’s snubbed again for latest round of full-fibre broadband

A North East MP says the SNP-Green Government is ignoring internet problems across Banff and Buchan after snubbing the area for its latest round of full-fibre broadband.

The announcement means not a single Banff and Buchan property has been connected to high-speed broadband from the Scottish Government’s R100 scheme which is supposed to ensure coverage in “harder to reach” parts of the country.

Openreach said it has extended its coverage to include areas such as Ellon, Inverurie, Insch, Inverbervie, Kintore, Monymusk and Newburgh as part of the scheme, benefiting around 3,800 households and businesses.

But Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said the decision to still not include any of his constituency in the project shows the Scottish Government has pushed the area to the “very back of the queue”.

The decision comes despite superfast broadband (over 30Mbps) access standing at around 85% across the Banffshire and Buchan Coast, compared to 95% for the whole of Scotland.

The R100 scheme was supposed to bring faster internet to 60,000 properties across the north and north-east by the end of 2021 but the completion date has now been pushed back by seven years to March 2028.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “Residents across Banff and Buchan will rightly be appalled that they are being ignored by the Scottish Government again.

“For the majority of people across my constituency, having superfast broadband is a distant dream because the SNP’s rollout of the R100 scheme has been farcical.

“I’m continuing to push for an improved service for our rural communities who are severely lagging behind and are being forced to look on while the rest of the country receives better broadband.

“This again shows that the SNP Government doesn’t care about our rural communities who have been pushed to the very back of the queue. Their failure to deliver on their promise is significantly harming residents and businesses.