Banff and Buchan MSP 'overwhelmed' by community spirit

Banff and Buchan MSP Karen Adam says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by offers of support for her Christmas Appeal, which was launched on Friday, November 11.

The appeal is in response to the UK cost of living crisis that is seeing demand on food banks reach critical levels. It seeks to offer help to those who face a Christmas without much joy and to mitigate some of the worries being faced by many.

The MSP is asking constituents who are able, to donate books, toiletries, pet food or second-hand clothes in good condition which will then be distributed to those with the most pressing need.

Ms Adam put out a call asking businesses and organisations throughout her constituency to volunteer their premises as drop-off points for donations. Already eight have signed up including Peterhead Foodbank Centre and Fraserburgh Foodbank Centre.

Ms Adam’s own constituency office in Chapel Street, Peterhead, will also be participating as a drop-off point. The MSP says she is still open to offers of more organisations volunteering their premises to be used as a drop-off location as the aim is to have one in every town or village across Banffshire and Buchan Coast, from Buckie to Boddam.

She said: “Even after just a few days, the response to the appeal has been fantastic. I’m overwhelmed with the generosity and offers of support from community groups and organisations.

"Their help in providing premises is absolutely crucial in making the appeal work and I am genuinely grateful for their community spirit and willingness to help others.

"I’d like to extend a big thanks to them all.

“We’re doing this because my inbox is full of people in desperate need of support due to the cost of living crisis.

"There’s few occasions more critical to offer help than Christmas. I know things are tough for so many but for those constituents who feel that they can chip in with donations – and anyone who can offer their premises for a few weeks as drop-off venues – it could make all the difference to someone who would otherwise go without.”