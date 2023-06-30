Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has welcomed the news that the Scottish Government is to scrap its controversial plans for HPMAs.

She said: “The fishing communities I represent across Banffshire & Buchan Coast are passionate custodians of the sea, and I have outlined before that there is no one more invested in the health of sea life and the sustainability of fishing than the fishers themselves, that is why it is so important that any consideration to implement policy affecting the sea is consulted on with the fishers themselves from the outset.

"Their livelihoods depend on the seas, and they understand more than anyone the balance required between harnessing the sea's resources and safeguarding its health.

“Therefore, I echo Cabinet Secretary McAllan's commitment to working closely with our fishing communities. It is essential that fishers are at the heart of the conversation on marine conservation, as they are integral to its successful implementation.

Karen Adam has welcomed the scrapping of HPMAs

"They must be engaged in every step of the process when considering any further plans for marine protection that might affect their livelihoods.

“Our fishers are not just key stakeholders but equal partners in our mission to achieve a sustainable balance between food security and environmental protection. I will continue to champion our fishers in the Scottish Parliament, ensuring the voices of our coastal communities are heard and our concerns are addressed.

“I would like to re-emphasise the importance of food security in our discussions around marine conservation. We cannot afford to overlook the critical role our seas play in supporting our nation’s food security, particularly in this current global political climate.

"Like the fishers I have engaged with, I understand there is a balance that we must strike – but it must be one that ensures we remain a food-secure nation, whilst also protecting our marine environment.

“In the coming days, I will be reaching out to fishers across Banffshire & Buchan Coast to discuss their initial reactions to the Cabinet Secretary’s announcement, and will continue to advocate for the interests of our fishers and safeguarding Scotland’s food security.

“It is vital we protect the livelihoods of our coastal communities and our country’s food security while preserving our rich marine environment.