Bancon Homes wins Gold customer satisfaction award for sixth year

Bancon Homes has achieved a Gold Award for customer satisfaction for the sixth year in a row.

The awards are run by specialist market research company, In-house Research.

The Gold Award is accredited to any client that achieves a customer recommendation percentage of 90 per cent or above from customers who purchased in 2022 on the independent In-house Research customer satisfaction survey.

They are based purely on feedback which is obtained through an independent telephone survey with customers who completed their home purchase in the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Aden Meadows Larch show home in Mintlaw.

Commenting on the award and continued success, Allan Clow, Managing Director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted to have been accredited with a Gold Award for a sixth year.

“Excellent customer service is central to everything we do at Bancon Homes and it is great to hear that 92 per cent of our home buyers would recommend us to their friends, colleagues or family members.”

Tom Weston, Chief Executive at In-house Research added: “It has been an extremely challenging few years for the house building industry.

"Despite this, Bancon Homes have continued to put customers at the heart of their business, providing a personalised journey and supporting new homebuyers throughout their journey.”

“It’s only through delivering an exceptional service throughout the buying process, combined with a high level of finish and build quality that recommendation scores reach this level.

"We are delighted to recognise all the staff at Bancon Homes that have contributed to the achievement of this award”.

Part of the Bancon Group, Bancon Homes currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Last year the company was a finalist in three categories of The Scottish Home Awards, two for its Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw and one for The Reserve at Eden in Aberdeen.

In 2021, it was also a finalist in three categories, two for its Lochside of Leys development in Banchory and one for the Housebuilder of the Year (less than 100 units).