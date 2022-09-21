Bancon Homes to hold New Homes Energy Efficiency Weekend in Banchory

Potential buyers will have the opportunity to find out more about the huge range of energy efficiency features

The event will be held at each of its North east developments including Lochside of Leys, Banchory.

As part of the event, potential buyers will have the opportunity to find out more about the huge range of energy efficiency features incorporated into the company’s homes. These are:

Increased Insulation and Double Glazing: These allow the warmth from the sun in whilst minimising heat loss, helping buyers to manage energy costs and make their home a comfortable temperature all year round. Air-Tight Timber Frame Construction: Built to minimise uncontrolled air leakage, the company’s timber frame homes have high levels of thermal performance and reduced unwanted drafts. Sustainable uPVC Windows and Doors: With exceptional levels of air tightness and weathering performance uPVC windows and doors offer a truly sustainable as well as energy efficient option. Solar PV Panels: Reduce electricity costs with integrated solar photo voltaic panels. Lower Cost Lighting: With energy saving / LED lighting throughout, homes are cheaper to light than traditional methods, as well as lower maintenance. High Performance Kitchen Appliances: Included as standard, designer kitchens are fitted with highly efficient kitchen appliances.

Andy Stewart, head of design and technical at Bancon Homes said: “At Bancon Homes we are passionate about designing homes which help our customers reduce their annual energy costs, lead lower-carbon lives, and minimise the release of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our stunning homes are typically built to an EPC “Band B” Energy Efficiency Rating. This compares to a much lower “Band D” Rating for the average house in Scotland. A new build home has so much to offer, keeping you warm in winter as cost effectively as possible.”