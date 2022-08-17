Bancon Homes joins up with Ellon Academy Cheer Team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellon Academy Cheer Team with Jennifer Martin and Colin Smith from Bancon Homes

Coached by teachers Eve Campbell, Rochelle Bowie and Lyndsey Donald, the 90 strong Cheer Team has in recent years won various cheerleading trophies at a junior and senior level, and regularly competes locally and nationally.

Cheer Captain, Chloe Anderson said: “Cheer is way more than just a sport.

"It’s like a big family where everyone feels comfortable in their own abilities and can push themselves and each other.

"The new uniforms have allowed us to show everyone our family and made us even more proud to be a part of Ellon Academy Cheer Team.”

Adding to this Cheer Captain, Alana Urquhart said:” Cheerleading” as a sport has brought a lot of excitement and enthusiasm into my life as well as introduced me to a strong team that works well together and that I trust in many complex skills.

"We are very grateful for the new uniforms.

"These give us more confidence to perform well and ultimately helped us to become champions in our category.”

Allan Clow, Managing Director of homebuilder Bancon Homes said: “It’s very important to us as a business to support the schools in our local community, so we are delighted to partner with the Ellon Academy Cheer Team.