Bancon Homes celebrates 75th sale at Aden Meadows

Luxury Homebuilder, Bancon Homes recently invited homebuyers to join the company at an exclusive event to celebrate the 75th sale at its Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw, a Scottish Home Awards 2022 finalist.

The event was an opportunity for the company to celebrate the completion of its 75th “diamond” sale at this hugely popular development of three, four and five-bedroom luxury homes.

As part of the event attendees were welcomed by members of the Bancon Homes Senior Leadership Team. Also attending the event was Independent Mortgage Specialists, Gail Reid Mortgage Services, who were on hand to respond to any questions homebuyers had.

Buyers looking for a new home were given an exclusive tour of various home styles so they could experience the magic of our homes for themselves. These included the four-bedroom Dee, Devonshire and Louisville as well as the stunning Larch Show Home with its exquisite interior design.

The Aden Meadows Larch Show Home Living Room.

Ideal for families, there are currently five different house styles on sale with prices starting at £269,995 for a four-bedroom Viewfield, with incentives available on selected plots.

Each home however is thoughtfully designed to offer glamorous living spaces which are flooded with light from full height windows and designer dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie which come complete with premium Siemens appliances.

Many also feature utility rooms and a separate study or family room, offering outstanding space for all the family to enjoy. Bedrooms are large and most have built in oak finish wardrobes. Bathrooms and en-suites are tiled with high quality Porcelanosa tiling.

Located just 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and approximately 30 minutes from Bridge of Don, Aden Meadows enjoys a wonderful countryside setting on the southern edge of Mintlaw with its wide range of amenities and local shops.

Its location not only makes it an easy commute to work but offers exceptional value for money when compared to a similar property in Aberdeen. Pitfour Primary School and Mintlaw Academy are also within easy walking distance.

For buyers who enjoy the outdoors, homes come with spacious gardens, as well as garages. The development is also close to the 230-acre Aden Country Park, with its woodland walks, nature trails, heritage centre and children’s adventure playground.

All homes at Aden Meadows come with an EPC Band B Energy Efficiency Rating, well ahead of the Band D rating for the average home in Scotland, meaning that customers can make real savings on their energy bills with one of our new build homes.

Features also include solar PV roof panels.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are hugely proud of Aden Meadows and the beautiful homes and vibrant community we are creating there.