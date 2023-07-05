Bancon Group unveils Pictish hare in Banchory

Bancon Group is delighted to unveil the design of the hare sculpture, which is now on display in Scott Skinner Square, Banchory.

Bancon Group’s Pictish Hare in Scott Skinner Square, Banchory and Isla Jones with her winning Moongazer Leveret.

Part of the company’s 2023 Clan Cancer Support Big Hop Trail sponsorship its Pictish Hare has been painted by Aberdeenshire artist Lucy Jean Thomson.

A fabulous piece of artwork, it is inspired by the endurance which hares show in living in the challenging Aberdeenshire environment and the way the Picts, who were native to northern Scotland in Roman times, revered creatures which were important to them by integrating them into stone carvings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also announced that employees have voted Isla Jones as the winner of the P5 Hill of Banchory Primary School Moongazer Leveret Design Competition.

The design, which is called No Place Like Home, shows how homes mean different things to different people, but above all how they are where our hearts are, and where we each want to feel cared for, safe and calm.

The finished sculpture can be viewed at Milton Art Gallery, Milton of Crathes.

The Clan Cancer Support Big Hop Trail runs until September 3 and is a public art event which takes the public on a cultural tour of the north-east and the islands, with hare sculptures designed and created by some of the country’s most talented artists.

The trail coincides with Clan’s 40th anniversary, with the 40 hares being the focal point to celebrate the charity’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

John Irvine, Bancon Group CEO said: “Thank you to both artist Lucy Jean Thomson and to Isla Jones on creating these incredible sculptures.

"We are very proud to sponsor the Clan Cancer Support Big Hop Trail and hope that they will not only provide a lot of pleasure to the Banchory Community but will also raise much needed funds for charity.”

Adding to this Deborah Burr, Head Teacher at Hill of Banchory School said: “Our P5 pupils were so excited to be part of this competition and the result is a fantastic piece of artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Congratulations to Isla and thank you to Bancon Group employees for their enthusiasm and support of our pupils and their project – it has been a pleasure to work with them.