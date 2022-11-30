Banchory Scout treasurer retires after 34 years of service

After 34 years of service, Bill Urquhart retired this week as treasurer of the 1st Banchory Scout Group.

Bill has called it a day after 34 years of service.

Bill’s commitment to Scouting has been outstanding, dealing with all the Group’s income and expenditure, including camps fees, expenses receipts, capitation fees, paying all the property bills and collecting member subscriptions.

Counting the monies at the Jumble Sale became a family Urquhart tradition with Bill’s children & grandchildren all helping out on the day.

When Bill started as treasurer in 1988 the Jumble Sale made £1,475 and it now makes ten times that amount, in no small part thanks to Bill’s involvement.

Bill was also central to the fundraising and participated in SCOT 1992, the Group’s 3rd trip to Canada.

He also worked tirelessly to ensure that every opportunity was taken, and every grant applied for in relation to the upgrade of the Scout Hut in 2008/09.

Bill made a huge difference to the success of the 1st Banchory Scout Group and the hundreds of Beavers, Cubs, Scouts &and Explorers who enjoyed their Scouting with Bill holding the purse strings with such care and vision.

Sincerest thanks from the 1st Banchory Scout Group go to Bill for his exceptional 34 years of service.