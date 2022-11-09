Banchory community groups celebrate funding support thanks to Co-op members

The Forget Not Club, Banchory and District Initiative and Banchory Men's Shed all received funding.

The Co-op Celebration Day took place at the Hill of Banchory store on Thursday, November 4 and representatives from The Forget Not Club, Banchory and District Initiative and Banchory Men's Shed received a share of nearly £4,000 from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

With many community causes experiencing funding challenges, the money raised by Co-op members for these three causes was greatly appreciated.

Since 2016 Co-op members have raised over £117 million to support local causes in the UK. Whenever Co-op members purchase selected Co-op products and services, 2p for every £1 spent is added into their membership account. Celebrations have taken place throughout the UK with thousands of groups being issued funds and opportunities to thank Co-op members.

Paul Wilson, Co-op Member Pioneer for Banchory, said: "The Co-op started the Local Community Fund to enable its members to support local organisations and provide resources to help fund projects which benefit the local area. It's great to hear that it is making a difference to this year's causes."

