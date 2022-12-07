Banchory Co-op members choose their local cause

Co-op members in the Banchory area can now support community organisations selected as local causes for the next 12 months.

Alan Porter, Hill of Banchory Co-op store manager, Kay McCombie, Banchory Amateur Swimming Club and Kim Scott, SCILL.

Each year Co-op stores throughout the UK choose three local causes and for the next year the Hill of Banchory store will be supporting Banchory Amateur Swimming Club, SCILL (Supporting Children in Learning for Life) and Gravitate North East.

Every time Co-op members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 2p for every pound spent goes into their Co-op membership account and the Co-op gives the same to support community organisations and local causes.

Banchory Amateur Swimming Club are looking for funds to purchase equipment, whilst Gravitate North East are wanting to develop mountain bike trails in Deeside.

The SCILL organisation would like to ensure that children with additional needs can access the same opportunities as their peers.

Each cause are looking for your support during these challenging times.