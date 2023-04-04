All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
20 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
37 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Finland hands over documents to become Nato member

Banchory amusement park gets green light to stay open

An amusement park in Banchory has received permission to operate for the next ten years after getting support from councillors.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Bellfield Amusements on Dee Street will continue for the next decade.Bellfield Amusements on Dee Street will continue for the next decade.
Bellfield Amusements on Dee Street will continue for the next decade.

SK Leisure applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking consent to run the Bellfield Amusements site on Dee Street for the next decade.

The site has been in operation for a number of years, however it has been running on temporary approvals that have since run out. Amusements on the site include a kart track, boat pond and carousel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Banchory Community Council had objected to the proposal, noting that the site had been closed for a “considerable” amount of time and believed that the operators needed to reconsider the location.

But council planners had recommended it be given the go-ahead. They argued the amusements were “well located” and would not have a negative impact on nearby residents.

The application was considered at the recent Marr area committee meeting.

Councillor Eileen Durno backed the application, stating it was good for the Banchory community and visitors to the town.

She said: “It is a destination, especially at weekends. We now have a lovely new skatepark there which will draw in people this year that have never been to Banchory before. The funfair offers smaller children the opportunity to have fun.”

Councillor Ann Ross also spoke out in support of the proposal: “People come out from Aberdeen and all over during Trades Fortnight, the park is full with visitors.”

Ms Ross also took on the community council’s concerns but noted the facility “offers something different” and added: “it’s not available on this scale elsewhere.”

BanchoryAberdeenshire Council