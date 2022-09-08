Balmoral sheds a tear for the death of the Queen, on a dark stormy day

The River Dee raged and the Scots Pines hung heavy as the death of The Queen, who passed away peacefully at the home that she loved, was announced.

People started gathering at Balmoral around 1pm to show their respects as the Queen’s deteriorating condition became clear and the Royal Family scrambled to be by The Queen’s bedside.

Shortly after 5pm, the family came at high speed over Balmoral Bridge in four blacked out vehicles and disappeared at haste through the gates to see their mother, their grandmother, everyone’s queen.Tourists who had come to tour the Royal’s Scottish holiday home found themselves instead being interviewed by the assembled press pack. Others drove from their homes nearby, the castle simply part of their neighbourhood, the Royal Family most definitely their people.

Police check a Land Rover driving into Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Juliette and John Hales, who live near Huntly, had been holidaying in the area since attending the Braemar Gathering at the weekend. Despite ill health and the terrible weather, they stood for several hours as the afternoon unfolded.

Castle staff and suppliers came and went, food deliveries were made, campervans took wrong turns and found themselves on the television.

Ms Hales, 55, a retired civil servant, heard the news of the Queen’s poor health while having a coffee in Ballater. Everything went quiet, she recalled. A certain quiet will fall for quite some time yet.

Ms Hales, who was visibly upset, said: “The Queen represents all of us, not just across the UK, but the Commonwealth and the world.

"She has done for us exactly what she said she would do. She has dedicated her life to our service. And you couldn’t have asked more from her.

"We felt so concerned when we heard the family were due to come to Balmoral, that we decided to come here because we wanted to show that we were here.

"I think we will see grieving like we have never seen before.”

Mr Hales added: “She has been not just the greatest monarch the UK has ever had, but the greatest monarch the world has ever had. When there is a lot to be low about, she was able to cheer you up, to keep you going, to keep you going as she did."

Adele and Maxine Warner-Tate travelled from Alford, around 40 minutes away by road, to take their place on the road to Balmoral Castle. Soaked through, they remained undeterred. They had no plans to leave.

Maxine, a retail area manager, said: “The Queen just represents to me the country and this felt like the place I wanted to come today. The weather is not important to me. I would be standing here whatever. She has done a remarkable amount for us.”

Christian and Evelyne Durant, from Nantes in France, had come to visit Balmoral Castle part of their tour of Scotland but the daytrip gave way to a moment in time that they wanted to mark.

They waited for several hours for a glimpse of the Royal Family, who arrived at Aberdeen Airport shortly after 4pm with the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex among those on board. Prince Andrew was also part of the group.

Mr Durant said: “We are here as we feel this is a really important time for England, Scotland, for the UK. We wanted to be part of that.”

Lily Smith, 40 and her daughter, also Lily, 15, drove from Aberdeen after hearing of the Queen’s condition.