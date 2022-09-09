Ballater and Braemar Park & Ride operation

Park and Ride arrangements between Ballater, Braemar and Balmoral will be in service between 10am and 7pm daily.

Access to the castle gates by road will not be permitted.

Buses will be departing from both villages for Balmoral throughout the day.

Disabled car parking facilities will be provided in the coach park at the Crathie Bridge.

Only floral tributes will be permitted.

Delineated walkways will be in place to direct members of the public from the car park to the Balmoral Gates where floral tributes will be accepted.

Members of the public are advised that there will be limited rest facilities at the estate and are asked to return to Ballater or Braemar after paying their respects. There will be neither the space nor the facilities to allow the public to gather in the area. There will also be restrictions regarding what can be taken on the buses, with signage in the locations to this effect.

In particular, only floral tributes will be permitted – no other items such as candles, soft toys or photographs should be brought.

Please also be aware the weather is very wet and queueing is likely, so please dress appropriately as there is no shelter.

Ballater

The Park and Ride will operate from Monaltrie Park from 10am until 7pm daily.

Braemar

The facilities for the Braemar Park and Ride will begin and end next to Braemar Castle at the same times as above.