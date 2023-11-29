Ballater and Braemar community groups celebrate funding support

In mid November the Co-op distributed funds to three local groups in the Ballater and Braemar area.

Braemar Co-op Store Manager, Chris Booth with the leaders and members of Braemar 1st Scouts group.

The annual Co-op Celebration event took place at the Ballater and Braemar Co-op stores and representatives from Ballater and District Pipe Band,Crathie Opportunity Holidays and Braemar 1st Scouts received a share of over £8,000 donated from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

With many community organisations experiencing funding challenges, the money raised by Co-op members for these three local causes has been greatly appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Ballater store, the Pipe Band were issued with a cheque of over £3,000 and Crathie Opportunity Holidays received a cheque over £2,500.

Daryl Black, Store manager at Ballater Co-op with James Cooper, Pipe Major Ballater and District Pipe Band

At the Braemar store the Scouts group received over £2,500 as well.

Since 2016 Co-op members have raised over 120 million to support local causes in the UK.

Last year whenever Co-op members purchased selected Co-op products and services, 2p for every £1 spent was automatically added to their chosen local cause.

Celebration events have taken place throughout Aberdeenshire and the UK with many thousands of groups being issued funds and Co-op members.

Daryl Black, Store Manager at Ballater Co-op with Maggie Mackay from Crathie Opportunity Holidays

Paul Wilson, Co-op Member Pioneer for Banchory, said: "The Co-op started the Local Community Fund to enable its members to support local organisations and provide resources to help fund projects which benefit the local area.

"It's great to hear that it is making a difference to local groups."

Two causes have been chosen for this year's Co-op funding in the Ballater and Braemar area.

These are Ballater Victoria Week and Crathie Opportunity Holidays and they will be looking for your support throughout 2023 and 2024.