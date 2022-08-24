Balfour Baillie leads the way at Thainstone Spectacular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thainstone Mart in Inverurie

The event, sponsored by Blackadders, saw heifers average 486.9p per kg or £2206.67 and bullocks level at 370.9p per kg or £1611.

In total, the 31 calves forward sold to average £1968.40.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Securing the overall honours when tapped out by judge Paul Tippets, Lodge Hill Farm, Shropshire, was a home-bred, March-born Limousin cross heifer scaling 246kg, which stood cross cattle champion at the Orkney Country Show.

Sired by Redriver Powerful and out of a British Blue cross dam, she sold south to Stirling with Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Newmill Farmhouse, Fallin.

John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, purchased Balfour’s next top priced animal at £2100.

This was a home-bred, 16-month-old Limousin cross bullock, which took third place in his class.

He scaled 545kg and is sired by Gunnersfleet Noble.

Just behind at £2000 for Balfour, when sold to Harry Brown, Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, was a home-bred, 16-month-old British Blue cross heifer weighing 484kg.

She is by Auchenlay Nimbus and stood second in her class.

The second top price of the day came at £3200 for the champion 2021-born animal from the Munro family, Invercharron, Ardgay.

This was a home-bred, 10-month-old Limousin cross heifer scaling 460kg which sold to David Blair, Littleinch Farm, Balmerino, Newport-on-Tay.

The Munro family also sold calves for £3000, £2100 and £2000.

Dearest at £3000 was a home-bred, September, 2021-born British Blue cross heifer weighing 446kg.

Standing first in her class, she sold to K Casey, Orquil, St Ola, Orkney.

Next at £2100 was Teenage Tantrum, a March, 2021-born Limousin cross heifer weighing 536kg.

She sold to Phil Naylor, Derbyshire.

Selling for £2100 to David Kennedy, Tresdale, Canisbay, Wick, was a third prize British Blue cross heifer scaling 598kg.

Blair Duffton from Huntly, received £2250 for a 16-month-old British Blue cross heifer weighing 599kg.

She sold to Julian Duffton, Mains of Drumdollo, Drumblade, Huntly.

The reserve haltered champion, a seven-month-old Limousin cross bullock weighing 306kg from Ian Grant, Seaview Cottage, 50 Lonemore, Gairloch, sold for £1750 to David Blair, Littleinch.

John and Craig Robertson’s annual consignment topped at £1800 twice for Limousin cross heifers, with the first sold to Jack Stuart, Belnoe, Glenlivet, and the other to Gordon Begg, Vauldale, Caithness.