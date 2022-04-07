Baby girl names: The 10 most popular girls' names in Scotland for 2021

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The long term trend is for more names to be used each year, including some names only given to one baby in 2021.

“Almost 12 per cent of baby girls were given a name that no other girl was registered with in 2021. Together with the growing range of names being used this means it’s far less common for children to share their name with their classmates than it was for their parents or grandparents.”