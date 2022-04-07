The most popular baby girl names in Scotland in 2021 (Getty Images)

Baby girl names: The 10 most popular girls' names in Scotland for 2021

Here are the 10 most popular baby names for girls in Scotland, according to the latest data.

By Ginny Sanderson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:59 pm

Olivia has overtaken Isla as the most popular name for baby girls in Scotland, new figures have revealed.

Data published by the National Records of Scotland today (April 7) shows the most-chosen baby names registered in 2021.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The long term trend is for more names to be used each year, including some names only given to one baby in 2021.

“Almost 12 per cent of baby girls were given a name that no other girl was registered with in 2021. Together with the growing range of names being used this means it’s far less common for children to share their name with their classmates than it was for their parents or grandparents.”

Here are the top 10 baby girls’ names in Scotland in the past year.

1. Olivia

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in 2021, with 349 Olivia's born in Scotland last year. The name has taken the crown of 2020's top girl's name, Isla.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Emily

Emily was the second most popular baby girl's name in Scotland in 2021, with 318 babies given this name.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Isla

Isla has moved from first to third most popular girl's name in Scotland, with 317 babies given the name in 2021.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Freya

Freya is the next most popular girl's name in Scotland, with 270 Freyas born in 2021.

Photo: Getty Images

