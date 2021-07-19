The Scottish-based huskies – ‘Kenny Dog-Leash’ and ‘Paul Dogba’ - boast a massive TikTok following but won’t be lining up for the Somerset Park club this season.

Instead, they’ve been drafted in to model the latest kit.

It marks the 10th year of entrepreneur Calvin Ayre's partnership with the Honest Men, making it one of the longest standing sponsorships in the world.

Kenny Dog-Leash and Paul Dogba pose with the new strips. Image: Robert Perry/PinPep

For the third year, United’s new black-and-white hooped kit will carry the Bitcoin SV brand.

The unusual kit launch has prompted shirt maker, Hummel, to look into making replica dog shirts for the teams they sponsor globally.

Mark Hummels, the sporting brand's European Marketing Director, said: “Fans are always wanting to show their true colours and the concept of walking the dog in your teams’ colours is something we will explore for sure.”

Manchester United star Paul Pogba himself, said: “Wow, I played there a long time ago and remember it very well because Sir Alex [Ferguson] told us he played for Ayr United an even longer time ago!

“Good luck to everybody at Ayr United next season and I think Paul Dogba looks great in his shirt.”

Mr Ayre wanted to wish United good luck too, adding: “I love following Ayr United, its been a hell of a ride over the last decade with promotions, demotions and some cup runs.

“I love the fact that Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin's original protocol, is on the shirts of the team where my ancestors came from.”

