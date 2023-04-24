A new initiative that aims to celebrate excellence and heroes within the Scottish Black community has been unveiled.

The Black Scottish Awards will take place in Edinburgh on October 28 to recognise individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to Scotland in various fields. Areas will include, but will not be limited to, business, arts, education, sports and community service. The event is also designed to provide a platform to inspire the next generation of Black Scottish leaders.

The Black Scottish Awards initiative is the brainchild of Enoch Adeyemi, who said he saw the need to highlight the achievements of the Black Scottish community”. Mr Adeyemi is also the founder and chief executive of Black Professionals Scotland. He has consulted within the financial services sector for almost 20 years in roles with global and smaller brands, including asset managers and banks.

The event will take place at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel. Attendees are being promised a night filled with entertainment and celebration of African culture. It will feature performances by local artists from all over Scotland.

Enoch Adeyemi, founder of The Black Scottish Awards

The headline sponsor is Black Professionals Scotland, an organisation focused on increasing diversity in the Scottish workplace, and The Scotsman is a media partner. Other sponsors include Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

A panel of judges has been drawn from various fields across Scotland. Organisers said this includes some of the most respected names from within the Black community, such as Dr Debora Kayembe, Rector of the University of Edinburgh, and Kieron Achara, executive director at the British Basketball Federation.

The Black Scottish Awards will be accepting nominations from the public from April 24 until July 31. The panel of judges will select winners in each category after the summer months.

Categories include: outstanding contribution to the black community; Professor Sir Geoff Palmer outstanding student of the year; sportsperson of the year; business of excellence; and professional rising star. Organisers described the awards as set to be a landmark event in the Scottish calendar.