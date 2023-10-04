All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Autumn Autojumble success at Alford

When Sunday, September 24 dawned cloudy but dry there was a collective sigh of relief amongst the staff and volunteers at Alford’s Grampian Transport Museum as they readied the grounds for the arrival of over 80 stall holders for the much-anticipated Autumn Autojumble and car boot sale.
By Dawn Renton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:38 BST
Just about anything for the garageJust about anything for the garage
Just about anything for the garage

Sellers began to arrive from 7am and when the gates opened to the public the arena was full with an amazing array of car, motorcycle and workshop parts and tools alongside household and gardening equipment, toys, models and much more.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy was delighted with the turnout: “This is a great autojumble to round off what has been a good 40th anniversary season of events for the museum, we have a record number of autojumble visitors here today. I can see a lot of happy faces amongst both buyers and sellers and that’s what today is all about. The museum itself has had a clear-out of one of its stores and we’ve been really pleased with the response. As a self-funding charity it is helpful fundraising while tidying up our limited storage space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will soon be releasing our 2024 events programme, so for all those asking today about the Spring Autojumble season opener keep an eye on our website and we look forward to seeing you there!

Plenty of household items on salePlenty of household items on sale
Plenty of household items on sale

“Full details of museum opening hours during October are available at www.gtm.org.uk. The last day of the 2024 season is Sunday 29, when Santa’s little helpers move in to get ready for Christmas and our staff and volunteers prepare our exciting exhibition for 2024”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Sellers