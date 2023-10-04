Autumn Autojumble success at Alford

When Sunday, September 24 dawned cloudy but dry there was a collective sigh of relief amongst the staff and volunteers at Alford’s Grampian Transport Museum as they readied the grounds for the arrival of over 80 stall holders for the much-anticipated Autumn Autojumble and car boot sale.

Just about anything for the garage

Sellers began to arrive from 7am and when the gates opened to the public the arena was full with an amazing array of car, motorcycle and workshop parts and tools alongside household and gardening equipment, toys, models and much more.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy was delighted with the turnout: “This is a great autojumble to round off what has been a good 40th anniversary season of events for the museum, we have a record number of autojumble visitors here today. I can see a lot of happy faces amongst both buyers and sellers and that’s what today is all about. The museum itself has had a clear-out of one of its stores and we’ve been really pleased with the response. As a self-funding charity it is helpful fundraising while tidying up our limited storage space.

“We will soon be releasing our 2024 events programme, so for all those asking today about the Spring Autojumble season opener keep an eye on our website and we look forward to seeing you there!

Plenty of household items on sale