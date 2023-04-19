Autojumblers flock to Alford

Sunday saw the first Spring Autojumble at Grampian Transport Museum since before Covid and it was welcomed back by an excellent turn-out of both sellers and buyers.

It was a busy day at the Spring Autojumble

Almost 90 pitches and over 1300 people led to lots of ‘hunting and haggling’ happening on a pleasant spring Sunday.

The arena was full of “everything you never realised you needed” as one enthusiastic visitor declared on the way back to their car with an armful ‘bargains’! It was a family outing for many with young and old rummaging through the stalls looking for that rare find, whatever the value. Sellers and buyers came from a wide area with one pair of enthusiastic Autojumblers from Holland even calling in on their tour of Scotland.

The Spring Autojumble marked the start of a season of weekend events at the award winning Alford museum and events manager Alex Macleod was delighted with the response: “This event traditionally opened our seasons but like so many attractions Covid intervened. Following a record attendance at the 2022 Autumn event many people asked us to bring back the Spring Autojumble too and today we have been delighted to see the turnout.”

“I’ve got one here somewhere…”

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy is very optimistic for the 2023 season.

He said: “The museum has enjoyed an excellent opening during the school holidays with the 2023 exhibition being very well received. The spring Autojumble has added to this momentum and we are looking forward to continuing to grow back towards our pre-covid attendance figures. To help with this, despite the rising cost of living we have held our museum entrance and membership costs to our 2022 levels.”

The full 2023 events calendar and museum opening hours is available a www.gtm.org.uk