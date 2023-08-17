Auditions get underway for Peterhead Panto

Auditions will take place on Wednesday, August 23, for this year’s Peterhead Panto Group production of Dick Whittington.

If you are a performer looking for something to do over the next few months or are totally new to theatre but fancy treading the boards, no matter your experience, why not head along to Peterhead Community Theatre and try out for this year’s panto principals and chorus.

If you want to audition you must register online beforehand and you will be emailed an audition pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in auditioning, but cannot make it along on the date, then please message the Peterhead Panto Group Facebook page directly.

Auditions get underway.

You must be aged 16-plus at the time of the audition to be eligible to register for the principal parts.

Meanwhile, chorus auditions will be held on Sunday, August 27, also at the theatre.

To take part you must be in primary five and above – there is no maximum age as panto is for everyone so head along and get involved.

Registration opens on Wednesday, August 23, at 9am via the website and closes on Friday, August 25, at 6pm.

To register for both the principal and chorus parts, head to https://registration.peterheadpanto.com/registration/chorus

Dick Whittington will run at Peterhead Community Theatre from Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 16 and promises to be lots of fun - Oh yes it does!