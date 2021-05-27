Ashawn, 16, has not been seen since Monday, May 24, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

It is possible that he may have travelled to the centre of Edinburgh, but he also has links to London. He is most likely using public transport.

Ashawn is black, slim-built, roughly 5ft 7in tall and has short dark hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black skin cap, a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

If you know where Ashawn is, or have any information which may help the police trace him you should contact them on 101 quoting incident number 3248 of May 24.

