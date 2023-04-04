Asda listings for Aberdeenshire restaurant brand

From this week, all Asda stores across Scotland will stock three products from the retailer’s new supplier FreshMex, in what is the award-winning restaurant’s first retail venture and listing.

Asda Operations Manager David Nimmons with Robbie Moult founder of Fresh Mex. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The three new products to fire onto the shelves include two sachet rubs, smoky Tex and a sweet Mex and a Chipotle Salsa flavoured with smoked jalapeño peppers.

Born from a food stall at Banchory Farmers Market in 2015, FreshMex has two restaurant sites in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and a huge market share in the Deliveroo delivery sector of each city – having won Scotland’s most ordered dish, the FreshMex Burrito - for four years running.

The family business was founded by Robbie Moult in 2015 when he was only 22-years-old. His passion for vibrant and fast Mexican American cuisine, inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US, led to Robbie establishing FreshMex which he runs with his older brother Chris.

Robbie explains: “With a core emphasis on fresh, natural ingredients and no freezers or microwaves used in the production of our diet-friendly menu, we have officially become Scotland’s favourite burrito of choice, serving over 150,000 annually.

“We are thrilled to secure our first retail listings with Asda. Our products really encapsulate our fresh and natural ethos, the two 30g sachet rubs and our 195g jar of salsa use the exact flavour profiles of the ingredients used throughout FreshMex recipes, with the majority of our restaurant dishes containing these specific seasonings.

“Our 55-strong team put their passion and love of fresh food into preparing our award-winning street food menu daily, resulting in the best tasting products for our diners – and now Asda customers across Scotland!”

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager for Scotland, added: “Our Scottish suppliers, like Robbie and the team at FreshMex offer exceptional range, quality, innovation and we’re very proud to welcome them into Asda stores.

“The new FreshMex products are a fantastic addition to our range. All FreshMex packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability – and with both rubs easy to use and offering versatility - from meat and vegetable marinades, to cooking pastes and dusting on fish and potatoes – they can be used in a variety of different ways we know our customers are going to love!”