Asda Dunfermline makes ‘cracking’ donation to The Sunshine Box

The Sunshine Box and its Easter bunny will visit a range of community hospitals, delighting patients with Easter eggs donated from the store.

The Sunshine Box offers a great variety of support to families and children who are undergoing procedures in hospital. Aside from the ongoing donations of toys, books and games from The Sunshine Box, thanks to Asda Dunfermline - the organisation will supply Easter eggs to NHS hospitals in the Tayside, Forth Valley and Fife areas.

Fiona Martin, Charity Founder and Chair of The Sunshine Box, said: “We are delighted to deliver Easter treats to children in local hospitals as well those that are further afield. Everyone at Asda Dunfermline has been a great support to us in the past and they continue to help us with our community projects in the area, we are very grateful.”

“The Sunshine Box charity is a small team, but we make sure that the children in hospitals enjoy special gifts and treats throughout the year, with extra donation drives on occasions such as Easter. We had well over 1000 Easter eggs donated for 2023 and in previous years, we have collected enough for every single child on the wards to receive a present which is fantastic.

“I really enjoy going into Asda Dunfermline, the colleagues in the store are a great help and we are so thankful to the store for their generosity. We’re hoping to raise more awareness for our services, in the NHS Fife remit especially.”

Barbara Inglis, Community Champion at Asda Dunfermline, said: “The Sunshine Box do amazing work for the local community, and they are always doing their bit to raise more funds. We were very happy to have collected over 120 Easter eggs in the donation drive as well as a large bundle of crafting goodies.”