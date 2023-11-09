Asda Café’s bring back £1 'Winter Warmer' initiative for over 60s

Asda has announced it is bringing back its popular cafe ‘Winter Warmer’ £1 meal deal to support the over 60s this winter, as they continue to face increased financial pressures during the cost-of-living crisis.

From now until the end of February, Asda is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 in any of Asda’s 205 cafés.

The retailer first launched Winter Warmers in November 2022 for two months in a bid to support older customers who were disproportionately affected by the spiralling living costs, with 65- to 74-year-olds experiencing a £163 year-on-year drop in disposable income in August 2022.

The initiative saw over 650,000 £1 soup meals served, the retailer has extended the deal until February 28th in 2024.

The offer is available all day, every day and will run alongside the Kids Eat for £1’ offer which continues to be hugely popular, with more than 2.6 million meals served since its launch in June 2022, and over 180,000 in the last four weeks alone.

The latest figures from Asda’s income tracker reveal that 40% of the lowest earning households are still experiencing negative disposable income in September, meaning that their income does not cover what they need to spend on bills and other essentials.

Commenting on the initiative, Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We know winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they continue to worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and on a fixed income.

"Last year we served over 650,000 meals to the over 60s in two months.

"By bringing the initiative back for 2023 and extending it until February we hope it will prove just as impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”

In addition to the Winter Warmer deal, the Kids Eat for £1 meal deal continues to be popular with families, now serving over 2.6 million meals million meals since its launch back in June 2022.