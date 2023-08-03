Artists compete in Scottish Week event

A large turnout meant a difficult job for the judges this year. However, they had to select their top choice and the winners were as follows:
Age three and under – 1 Jenson Whyte, 2 Andrew Smith, 3 Heidi Buchan.
Age four to six – 1 Archie Massie, 2 Charleigh Smith, 3 Adam Amos.
Age seven to eight – 1 Alfie Findlay, 2 Nia Leslie, 3 Ella Rose Rankin.
Age nine to 10 – 1 Parker Rotherly, 2 Harley Wilson, 3 Milie Buchan.
Age 11 to 12 – 1 Eden Stewart, 2 Hannah Bruce, 3 Jack Gillespie.
Age 13 to 15 – 1 Nora Shin, 2 Aimee Davidson, 3 Rachel Haggart.
Adults – 1 Ruth Hayter, 2 Rachel McLean, 3 Murray Selkirk.
Sam Allan Prixe – Sheila Kerr.
Liz Mundie Trophy – Rachel McLean.