Artists compete in Scottish Week event

Artists young and old gathered at the town’s Rescue Hall during Scottish Week for this year’s Artists’ Challenge.
By Morag Kuc
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:38 BST

A large turnout meant a difficult job for the judges this year. However, they had to select their top choice and the winners were as follows:

Age three and under – 1 Jenson Whyte, 2 Andrew Smith, 3 Heidi Buchan.

Age four to six – 1 Archie Massie, 2 Charleigh Smith, 3 Adam Amos.

Age seven to eight – 1 Alfie Findlay, 2 Nia Leslie, 3 Ella Rose Rankin.

Age nine to 10 – 1 Parker Rotherly, 2 Harley Wilson, 3 Milie Buchan.

Age 11 to 12 – 1 Eden Stewart, 2 Hannah Bruce, 3 Jack Gillespie.

Age 13 to 15 – 1 Nora Shin, 2 Aimee Davidson, 3 Rachel Haggart.

Adults – 1 Ruth Hayter, 2 Rachel McLean, 3 Murray Selkirk.

Sam Allan Prixe – Sheila Kerr.

Liz Mundie Trophy – Rachel McLean.

