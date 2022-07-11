Artist appointed for Remembering Together: Aberdeenshire

Artist Claudia Zeiske will help shape a Covid memorial for Aberdeenshire.

Claudia Zeiske is a curator and cultural activist who combines her experience in social engagement with her walking art practice.

This first step of Remembering Together: Aberdeenshire will see the artist gather the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of communities across the region. It is this that will help shape what a Covid memorial could be for Aberdeenshire.

Taking inspiration from Aberdeenshire-born community planner Patrick Geddes, Claudia will be walking from the top of Scotland’s second-highest mountain, Ben Macdui, to the port of Peterhead, passing Gedde’s birthplace of Ballater, and connecting with many communities along the way.

From July to October, invited co-walkers along the way will discuss their community and the impact Covid has had, with the artist.

At the end of each individual journey, there will be the opportunity for the local community to come together over a meal to share their experiences of both pandemic and place with the artist.

Claudia said: “This commission is bringing together all my experiences, ambitions and interests on both a social as well as artistic level, and I will make sure that I do Aberdeenshire proud.”

If you are a local group who would like more information and/or would like to welcome the artist to your community, email [email protected]