Kashif Anwar from West Yorkshire appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after being arrested in connection with the death of Fawziyah Javed.

He made no plea during his brief court appearance.

After his appearance, he was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The 27-year-old is expected to be back in court within the next eight days.

Police were called to Arthur’s Seat on the evening of last Thursday after receiving reports that a woman had fallen.

The woman was then identified as 31-year old Fawziyah Javed, who was thought to be in Edinburgh on her honeymoon.

She was from Pudsey in West Yorkshire and worked as an employment lawyer for Leeds firm Lyon Davidson Solicitors.

Kashif Anwar was arrested and charged on Friday morning.

