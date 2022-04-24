The painting, Buste D’homme Dans Un Cadre – Bust Of A Man In A Frame – will be sold at Christie’s in Hong Kong next month.

The Bond actor’s stepson, Stephane Connery, an art adviser, described the 1969 work as “unbelievably colourful and extremely powerful” .

He added: “It is about the best late Picasso I have ever seen.”

Proceeds from the sale will support Scottish charitable organisations Sir Sean cared about.

Stephane said: “We – his family – are now working to create a fund that will offer support to organisations that reflect Sean’s interests and passions, and serve to keep his legacy of integrity, opportunity and effectiveness alive.

“These efforts will be focused in Scotland, where Sean was born, and the Bahamas, where he lived for more than 30 years and adored like his homeland.”

Stephane said his Edinburgh-born father bought the painting after visiting museums.

The Oscar-winning actor, who died in 2020, married Micheline Roquebrune, an internationally exhibited painter, in 1975, and began to fully appreciate works of art.

In later life, he started visiting museums and built-up an impressive collection of paintings.

Adrien Meyer, co-chairman of impressionist and modern art at Christie’s said: “It is no wonder that a titan of the film industry was drawn to this tour de force by the greatest modern art titan of all.